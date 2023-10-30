Embarking on a 3-month sabbatical

Starting mid-November, I’ll take a 3-month sabbatical. No work, no computers (hopefully). Just chilling and continuing my scuba diving training.

I always dreamed of exploring the ocean, and this is one step toward that goal. I’m pretty excited about this!

If you want to follow along, make sure to follow me on Twitter @elazzabi_. On this blog, I’ll be sharing some recaps during my journey.

Finally, I want to say that this is only possible because of Automattic. I just celebrated my 5 years anniversary with the company and I get to enjoy this sabbatical. What a great company!

