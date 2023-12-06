We usually think of living in a bubble as a bad thing. But there is nothing wrong with it. I like living in a bubble or bubbles.

Living in a bubble is immersion in a subject or an environment for a specific period. One widely used example is the detox, a period without access to social media, meat, etc.

Think of bubbles as a form of detox. Once in a bubble, you are willingly focusing on one thing and avoiding the rest. You experience things deeply and differently. And you are more engaged in the subject/goal, etc.

Here is my current bubble: I’m on a three months sabbatical that I decided to spend on scuba diving and learning about the ocean. And that’s what I do every day. Unless I get something from my family or friends, I have no idea what’s happening outside my bubble.

Living in a bubble is not a problem but a blessing, as long as you acknowledge the existence of other bubbles around you. Failing to do so gives the « living in a bubble » its bad reputation: when some people can’t accept that there are other bubbles out there, completely different than their own bubbles.

Live in bubbles.

From Bali, Indonesia, 6 Dec 2023.

